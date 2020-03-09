Esperion Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ESPR

In trading on Monday, shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.05, changing hands as low as $43.61 per share. Esperion Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESPR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.13 per share, with $76.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.