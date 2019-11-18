Esperion Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESPR

In trading on Monday, shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ESPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.99, changing hands as high as $43.32 per share. Esperion Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESPR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.13 per share, with $58.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.30.

