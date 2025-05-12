Esperion Settles Patent Litigation With Micro Labs For Generic Nexletol

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Monday announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Micro Labs USA, Inc. and its affiliate Micro Labs Ltd. to resolve a patent litigation. As per the agreement, Micro Labs has agreed not to market a generic version of Nexletol in the United States prior to April 19, 2040.

Esperion, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, has earlier filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the Micro Labs. The litigation was in response to Micro Labs' filing of Abbreviated New Drug Application seeking approval to market a generic version of Nexletol, prior to the expiration of the applicable patents.

Esperiod has ongoing patent litigation against the remaining defendants Accord Healthcare Inc; Alkem Laboratories Ltd.; Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Inc., Hetero USA Inc., MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc., Renata Ltd. and Sandoz Inc.

