Esperion Settles Patent Litigation with Accord Healthcare to Protect NEXLETOL Until 2040

Esperion settles litigation with Accord Healthcare, delaying generic NEXLETOL until April 19, 2040, amid ongoing patent disputes.

Esperion announced a settlement with Accord Healthcare that resolves patent litigation over Accord's attempt to market a generic version of NEXLETOL before patent expiration. The agreement prevents Accord from launching a generic version in the U.S. until April 19, 2040, barring certain exceptions. Ongoing litigation with other defendants regarding NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET remains unresolved and may impact the availability of generic versions before that date. Esperion, which specializes in cardiovascular medicines, continues to develop new treatments and expand its business through partnerships and a growing pipeline.

Potential Positives

Esperion has successfully entered into a settlement agreement with Accord Healthcare, preventing the latter from marketing a generic version of NEXLETOL in the U.S. until April 19, 2040.

This settlement helps to protect Esperion’s market share and revenue stream for its FDA-approved medications, providing stability and potential growth in the near future.

The resolution of the patent litigation against Accord Healthcare may streamline Esperion's legal focus and resources toward ongoing litigation with other defendants.

Esperion's ongoing development of next-generation therapeutics, including ACLYi, indicates a commitment to innovation and strengthening its position in the biopharmaceutical market.

Potential Negatives

The ongoing patent litigation against several other defendants indicates a continued legal vulnerability that may affect Esperion's market position and financial stability.

The necessity to resolve litigation through a settlement suggests potential weaknesses in Esperion's initial patent claims regarding NEXLETOL, which may impact investor confidence.

Uncertainty surrounding the potential for generic versions of NEXLETOL and/or NEXLIZET to enter the market by 2040 raises concerns about future revenues and market share for Esperion's products.

FAQ

What is the settlement agreement between Esperion and Accord Healthcare?

Esperion has settled patent litigation with Accord Healthcare, preventing them from marketing a generic version of NEXLETOL until April 19, 2040.

What does the settlement mean for NEXLETOL sales?

The settlement protects NEXLETOL from generic competition in the U.S. until the agreed date, potentially preserving sales revenue.

Are there other ongoing patent litigations involving Esperion?

Yes, Esperion is still pursuing patent litigation against several companies regarding NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET.

What are the primary products offered by Esperion?

Esperion specializes in non-statin medicines for cardiovascular disease, notably NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, both approved by the FDA.

Where can I find more information about Esperion?

More information can be found on Esperion's official website, esperion.com, or through their LinkedIn and X profiles.

$ESPR Insider Trading Activity

$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $53,418 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,792 shares for an estimated $13,618 .

. BENJAMIN LOOKER (General Counsel) sold 6,422 shares for an estimated $7,398

ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,903 shares for an estimated $4,447.

$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Accord Healthcare Inc. This agreement resolves the patent litigation brought by Esperion against Accord Healthcare Inc. in response to Accord Healthcare Inc’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) seeking approval to market a generic version of NEXLETOL prior to the expiration of the applicable patents. Pursuant to the agreement, Accord Healthcare Inc. has agreed not to market a generic version of NEXLETOL in the United States prior to April 19, 2040, unless certain limited circumstances customarily included in these types of agreements occur.





The pending patent litigation against the remaining defendants (Alkem Laboratories Ltd.; Aurobindo Pharma Limited (along with an affiliate); Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc. (along with an affiliate); MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. (along with an affiliate); Renata Limited; and Sandoz Inc.) is ongoing, and there can be no assurance whether such ongoing patent litigation will allow a generic version of NEXLETOL and/or NEXLIZET, as applicable, to be marketed in the U.S. prior to April 19, 2040.







About Esperion Therapeutics







Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.





Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit





esperion.com





and follow Esperion on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding pending patent litigation and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes and anticipated benefits of legal proceedings and settlements, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.







Esperion Contact Information:







Investors:





Alina Venezia







investorrelations@esperion.com







(734) 887-3903





Media:





Tiffany Aldrich







corporateteam@esperion.com







(616) 443-8438



