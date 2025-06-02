Esperion Reveals Patent Settlement Agreement With Hetero USA For Cholestrol Drug Nexletol

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), a commercial stage biopharma company, on Monday announced a patent litigation settlement agreement with Hetero USA, Inc. and its affiliates Hetero Labs Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd. Unit-V, and Honour Lab Ltd. As per the agreement, Hetero USA has agreed not to market a generic version of Nexletol in the US, prior to April 19, 2040.

Hetero USA had submitted Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA seeking approval to market a generic version of Nexletol prior to the expiration of the applicable patents. Nexletol is prescribed to lower cholesterol in blood.

The company said Nexletol patent litigation against the remaining defendants for such as Accord Healthcare Inc; Alkem Laboratories Ltd.; Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Inc., MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc., Renata Ltd; and Sandoz Inc. are ongoing.

Earlier in May, Esperion has entered into a settlement agreement with Micro Labs USA, Inc. and its affiliate Micro Labs Ltd. to resolve a patent litigation on Nexletol.

