Markets
ESPR

Esperion Reveals Patent Settlement Agreement With Hetero USA For Cholestrol Drug Nexletol

June 02, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR), a commercial stage biopharma company, on Monday announced a patent litigation settlement agreement with Hetero USA, Inc. and its affiliates Hetero Labs Ltd., Hetero Labs Ltd. Unit-V, and Honour Lab Ltd. As per the agreement, Hetero USA has agreed not to market a generic version of Nexletol in the US, prior to April 19, 2040.

Hetero USA had submitted Abbreviated New Drug Application or ANDA seeking approval to market a generic version of Nexletol prior to the expiration of the applicable patents. Nexletol is prescribed to lower cholesterol in blood.

The company said Nexletol patent litigation against the remaining defendants for such as Accord Healthcare Inc; Alkem Laboratories Ltd.; Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Inc., MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc., Renata Ltd; and Sandoz Inc. are ongoing.

Earlier in May, Esperion has entered into a settlement agreement with Micro Labs USA, Inc. and its affiliate Micro Labs Ltd. to resolve a patent litigation on Nexletol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.