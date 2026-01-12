Esperion Projects FY2025 U.S. Net Product Sales Growth Of 35% To 38%; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has reported strong preliminary financial results for the full-year 2025.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based biopharmaceutical company markets two oral therapies, NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET.

NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) are oral, non-statin therapies approved by the FDA to lower LDL-C and reduce the risk of heart attack and cardiovascular procedures in adults who require additional cholesterol lowering. Regulatory approvals in Canada, Israel and Australia are expected this year.

Growth was led by NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, which saw expanded physician adoption and reimbursement coverage, serving as the primary drivers of revenue expansion.

Retail prescription equivalents in the fourth quarter of 2025 grew 34% year-over-year and 11.3% sequentially, highlighted continues momentum in the company's U.S. commercial strategy.

The company's preliminary U.S. net product sales for 2025 were $156 million to $160 million, representing a 35% to 38% increase compared with full-year 2024.

The total preliminary revenue for 2025 reached $400 million to $408 million, reflecting a 20% to 23% increase year-over-year, and approximately 55% to 59% growth excluding one-time milestones.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately $168 million at year-end 2025, providing financial flexibility to support ongoing commercial expansion and pipeline development.

Looking ahead, Esperion expects operating expenses for full-year 2026 to be in the range of $210 million to $245 million. The company also introduced its long-term "Vision 2040" strategy, aimed at evolving into a multi-product, innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company anchored in cardiometabolic disease prevention and expansion into rare hepatic and renal indications.

Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Koenig described 2025 as "the most successful year in Esperion's history," citing execution across U.S. commercialization, expanded global partnership, and pipeline progress. He emphasized that Vision 2040 reflects Esperion's commitment to transform into a sustainable pharmaceutical leader with multiple blockbuster products and a diversified pipeline.

Esperion is scheduled to take part in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. PT (5:15 p.m. ET).

ESPR has traded between $0.69 and $4.18 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $3.88, down 0.77%. In premarket trading today, ESPR is at $3.99, up 2.8%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.