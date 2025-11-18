Esperion Partner HLS Receives Health Canada Approval For NILEMDO To Lower LDL-Cholesterol

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) on Tuesday said HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS), its partner in Canada for NILEMDO, has received Health Canada approval to market NILEMDO for reducing LDL-cholesterol in people who are at risk of cardiovascular disease.

The commercial launch is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

About one in 12 Canadian adults aged 20 and over, roughly 2.6 million people, live with diagnosed heart disease, according to the Government of Canada.

