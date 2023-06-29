Esperion (ESPR) to Expand Nilemdo and Nustendi Label in Europe

Esperion ESPR announced the submission of a type II(a) variation application for label expansion of Nilemdo and Nustendi in Europe. This application seeks European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the use of both drugs in reducing cardiovascular risk among patients with or at high risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Management anticipates a potential approval for the label expansion in the first half of 2024.

Nilemdo (bempedoic acid) and Nustendi (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) are oral non-statin medicines approved in Europe for adults with ASCVD who require additional lowering of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

The EMA filing is based on positive data from the phase III CLEAR study, which evaluated the efficiency of bempedoic acid in reducing cardiovascular (CV) risk. Data from the study showed that bempedoic acid demonstrated CV risk reductions and significantly reduced the possibility of heart attack and coronary revascularization as compared with a placebo.

Nilemdo and Nustendi are commercialized under the brand names Nexletol and Nexlizet tablets, respectively, in the United States. Earlier this month, the company also submitted supplemental new drug applications (sNDAs) to the FDA for Nexletol and Nexlizet.

The sNDAs are seeking to expand the abovementioned drugs’ indications to include CV risk reduction. A final decision on these applications is also expected by the first half of 2024.

The candidate bempedoic acid (found in Nilemdo and Nustendi) now becomes the first therapy beyond statins to have demonstrated effective reduction of LDL-C levels and hard ischemic events in CV patients. It will not only benefit patients with ASCVD but also the primary prevention patients with limited treatment options at disposal.

Esperion has a licensing agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe, wherein the latter has exclusive rights to commercialize Nilemdo and Nustendi in Europe.

If the new indications get approved by the regulatory agency, Daiichi Sankyo Europe will continue to market the drugs in the continent.

