Esperion (ESPR) Settles Milestone Dispute With Daiichi Sankyo

Esperion ESPR announced that it has signed an amendment to its existing collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE), which is valued at $125 million.

One of the terms of this agreement also involves an ‘amicable resolution’ to a commercial dispute that started between the companies last year over a milestone payment.

Per the terms of settlement between the two companies, Daiichi will pay $100 million to Esperion in the coming weeks prior to the label expansion for their bempedoic acid products Nilemdo and Nustendi in reducing cardiovascular (CV) risk among patients with or at high risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). On receipt of the EMA’s approval, Esperion is entitled to receive a further payment of $25 million from DSE. A final decision is expected by first-half 2024.

As part of the resolution, Esperion will shift manufacturing and supply responsibilities to Daiichi in Europe and other territories. This is expected to yield significant cost savings and efficiencies for both companies. DSE will also lead all regulatory activities with the EMA regarding the pending applications.

The companies have also expanded their partnerships to develop and market a triple formulation product that combines bempedoic acid, ezetimibe and a statin, in the licensed territories.

We remind investors that both Nilemdo and Nustendi are currently approved in Europe for lowering cholesterol levels in the blood. Nilemdo and Nustendi are marketed by Esperion for similar indications in the United States under the trade names Nexletol and Nexlizet, respectively.

FDA filings for both drugs in CV indication are also under review and a final decision is expected by the end of March 2024.

The submissions with the FDA and EMA for Nexletol/Nilemdo and Nexlizet/Nustendi in CV, risk reduction indications, are based on data from the phase III CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes (CVOT) study wherein treatment with bempedoic acid (which is contained in both drugs) can significantly reduce CV risk across a range of primary and second endpoints.

