Esperion (ESPR) Almost Doubled In 2019, What Awaits The Stock In 2020?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR), which closed at a new 52-week high of $61.34, have gained more than 60% over the last 3 months.

Esperion is a pharmaceutical company developing non-statin, once-daily, oral therapies to lower elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol for patients with hypercholesterolemia not adequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies.

The Company has two product candidates under regulatory review in the U.S and Europe - Bempedoic acid and Bempedoic Acid/Ezetimibe fixed-dose combination tablet, both proposed for lowering lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

The FDA decision on Bempedoic acid is set for February 21, 2020, and that on the Bempedoic acid/Ezetimibe combination tablet is expected by February 26, 2020.

The European Commission's decision on both Bempedoic acid and the Bempedoic acid /Ezetimibe combination tablet is expected in the second quarter of 2020. Esperion has a deal in place with Daiichi Sankyo Europe for commercializing Bempedoic acid and Bempedoic acid/Ezetimibe combination tablet in the European Economic Area and Switzerland.

A trial designed to evaluate whether treatment with Bempedoic acid reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with statin intolerance who have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for cardiovascular disease, dubbed CLEAR Outcomes, is underway. This study is scheduled to conclude in the second half of 2022.

ESPR was trading around $16 when we first alerted our premium subscribers to this stock on July 12, 2013 (Report titled "A Second Coming..."), and it went on to touch an all-time high of $120 on May 21, 2015.

In the last 1 year, the stock has traded in a range of $33.13 to $61.40.

