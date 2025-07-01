Esperion Appoints Craig Thompson to Board of Directors

Esperion appointed Craig Thompson as an independent director, expanding its Board of Directors to eight members.

Quiver AI Summary

Esperion has appointed Craig Thompson, CEO of Cerevance, as an independent director to its Board of Directors, expanding the board to eight members. Thompson brings over twenty years of leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry, with expertise in developing innovative therapies and commercializing pharmaceuticals, particularly in cardiovascular care. Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion, expressed enthusiasm for Thompson’s contributions as the company advances its cardiovascular drug development efforts. Thompson also held leadership roles in other biotech firms and has significant experience in marketing at major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Merck. Esperion focuses on creating new medicines for cardiovascular patients, including FDA-approved non-statin medications, and is developing next-generation therapies. The press release emphasizes the company’s commitment to innovation and strategic growth.

Potential Positives

Esperion appointed Craig Thompson, an experienced biopharmaceutical leader, to its Board of Directors, enhancing the board's expertise in drug development and commercialization.

Mr. Thompson's background in cardiovascular disease solutions aligns with Esperion's mission to address unmet patient needs in this critical area, potentially leading to strategic growth.

The addition of Mr. Thompson reflects Esperion's commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it advances its innovative pipeline, which includes new therapies for cardiovascular conditions.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Craig Thompson as an independent director may raise concerns about board diversity, as the board composition is not disclosed to reflect a varied background or expertise beyond the biopharmaceutical field.

Reference to the company as "commercial stage" without specifying financial stability or past sales performance could contribute to investor uncertainty.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that carry inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially indicating challenges in achieving projected goals.

FAQ

Who has joined Esperion's Board of Directors?

Craig Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Cerevance, has joined Esperion's Board of Directors.

What experience does Craig Thompson bring to Esperion?

Craig Thompson has over two decades of biopharmaceutical leadership and expertise in advancing innovative therapies.

How many members are on Esperion's Board of Directors now?

With Mr. Thompson's appointment, Esperion's Board of Directors now comprises eight members.

What is Esperion's focus in the biopharmaceutical industry?

Esperion is focused on developing innovative, non-statin medications for cardiovascular disease and addressing unmet patient needs.

What are ACLYi's significance in Esperion's future plans?

Esperion's next generation program aims to develop ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi) to enhance drug design and effectiveness.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESPR Insider Trading Activity

$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $53,418 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,792 shares for an estimated $13,618 .

. BENJAMIN LOOKER (General Counsel) sold 6,422 shares for an estimated $7,398

ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,903 shares for an estimated $4,447.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it has appointed Craig Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Cerevance, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Thompson will serve as an independent director. With Mr. Thompson’s appointment, Esperion’s Board of Directors now comprises eight members.





“We are thrilled to welcome Craig to our Board of Directors. With more than two decades of biopharmaceutical industry leadership and a proven track record advancing innovative therapies, Craig brings a wealth of strategic insight and operational expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to expand our impact in cardiovascular and cardiometabolic drug development. His deep understanding of pharmaceutical commercialization and clinical development aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver life-saving solutions to patients worldwide. We look forward to his contributions as we enter our next phase of growth and innovation,” stated Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion.





"I am honored to join the Board of Esperion, a company at the forefront of transforming cardiovascular disease prevention. With cardiovascular conditions remaining the leading cause of death globally, the need for innovative, proactive solutions has never been greater. I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to help guide strategic decisions and accelerate the development of impactful, science-driven approaches that can improve and extend lives," said Mr. Thompson.





Mr. Thompson has been the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors at Cerevance, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on neurodegenerative, psychiatric, and CNS-controlled metabolic disorders, since April 2022. Mr. Thompson is also currently a member of the board of directors of NervGen Pharma Corp, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for neurotrauma and neurologic diseases. Mr. Thompson was previously President & Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Neurana Pharmaceuticals from June 2018 to April 2022. Prior to Neurana, Mr. Thompson was President & CEO of Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prior to Neurana, Mr. Thompson’s biotechnology leadership experience included serving as Chief Operating Officer for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. and as Chief Commercial Officer for Trius Therapeutics, Inc. where he was involved in the $700+ million acquisition of Trius Therapeutics by Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and led a partnership with Bayer Pharma AG.





Before that, Mr. Thompson served in various global and U.S. leadership roles at Pfizer Inc., including Therapeutic Group Leader of Allergy, Respiratory, Pulmonary Vascular Disease and Inflammation; and he ultimately served as Vice President of Marketing for Pfizer’s Specialty Care Business Unit.





Previous to Pfizer, Mr. Thompson served in positions of increasing responsibility in global marketing at Merck & Co., where he was in product management for Zocor



®



, including leading the rollout of the landmark Heart Protection Study. He also was instrumental in the pre-launch planning for Vytorin



®



and Zetia



®



as part of the European partnership between Merck and Schering-Plough.





Mr. Thompson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.







About Esperion Therapeutics







Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.





Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit



esperion.com



and follow Esperion on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes and anticipated benefits of legal proceedings and settlements, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.







Esperion Contact Information:







Investors:





Alina Venezia







investorrelations@esperion.com







(734) 887-3903





Media:





Tiffany Aldrich







corporateteam@esperion.com







(616) 443-8438



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.