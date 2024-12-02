Esperion announces new drug submissions in Canada for NEXLETOL

Esperion (ESPR) has filed New Drug Submissions to Health Canada for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, once-daily, accessible, oral non-statin medications that reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and cardiovascular risk. “These submissions mark another pivotal milestone towards bringing our potentially lifesaving medications to the millions of patients around the world who need it,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Experion. “Heart disease remains the number one cause of death globally, so we look forward to the opportunity to provide NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET as LDL cholesterol lowering and cardiovascular risk reduction treatment options for healthcare providers and patients in Canada.”

