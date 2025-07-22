Esperion to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Esperion will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, followed by a management webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Esperion announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a management webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business updates. The webcast will be accessible on its website and archived for 90 days. The company, focused on biopharmaceuticals, has developed the only FDA-approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medications for patients with cardiovascular disease at risk due to high LDL cholesterol. Esperion is also advancing its next-generation program on ATP citrate lyase inhibitors, aiming to develop potent and specific treatments. The company is committed to evolving as a leading global biopharmaceutical entity through successful commercial execution and partnerships.

Potential Positives

Esperion will be reporting their second quarter 2025 financial results, showing transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The upcoming webcast will provide an opportunity for real-time interaction and updates directly from management, enhancing investor relations.

Esperion is focused on commercialization of the first and only FDA-approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medications for those at risk of cardiovascular disease, which highlights their unique market position and potential for growth.

The company's emphasis on developing next-generation ATP citrate lyase inhibitors underscores its commitment to innovation and addressing unmet medical needs in the biopharmaceutical field.

Potential Negatives

Management has not provided any specific financial forecasts or guidance ahead of the results announcement, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial health.



The press release does not mention any recent partnerships or collaborations, which could imply a stagnation in growth and innovation prospects.



There is no discussion of recent clinical trial outcomes or regulatory developments, leaving stakeholders with uncertainty about the future success of their products in the market.

FAQ

When will Esperion report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Esperion will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I listen to the Esperion financial results webcast?

The webcast will be accessible on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2025.

Will there be a replay of the Esperion financial results webcast?

Yes, the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and archived for about 90 days.

What is Esperion's focus as a biopharmaceutical company?

Esperion focuses on developing new medicines for patients with unmet needs in cardiovascular disease, specifically targeting elevated LDL-C levels.

What are ACLYi, and why are they important for Esperion?

ACLYi are ATP citrate lyase inhibitors, a next-generation program that allows for the development of potent cardiovascular drugs through rational design.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESPR Insider Trading Activity

$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $53,418 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,794 shares for an estimated $13,610 .

. BENJAMIN LOOKER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,726 shares for an estimated $8,867 .

. ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,780 shares for an estimated $4,169.

$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ESPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESPR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/11/2025

$ESPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESPR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ESPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 02/11/2025

Full Release



ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced it will report second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





Following the release, management will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide business updates.





A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion



website



. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.







Esperion Therapeutics







Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.





Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit





esperion.com





and follow Esperion on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Esperion Contact Information:







Investors:





Alina Venezia







investorrelations@esperion.com







(734) 887-3903





Media:





Tiffany Aldrich









corporateteam@esperion.com









(616) 443-8438



