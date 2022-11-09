Especially Now, Employers Should Embrace the Remote Work Model

By Levin Wense, Co-Founder and CEO of MVP Match

The recent economic downturn has led to a wave of cutbacks. Unfortunately, predictions for the rest of the year are just as grim. Of course, some might think this means the beginning of the end of things like remote work, as employees can’t afford to be as picky about work conditions these days as they were months ago.

Smart companies will take the opposite approach. As was the case with the pandemic, companies can look to employ remote workers to cut down on expenses, such as office space and everything in between before resorting to layoffs.

“The most talented people are everywhere now,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky in an interview. Chesky’s words emphasize just how much companies that only hire in-house, especially in the tech sector, are limiting themselves. With so much talent spread across the globe, employing globally might soon be vital for a company’s survival as they struggle to outcompete the other companies out there hiring great talent with lower expenses, and fast.

Despite the undeniable rise of remote work, almost half of companies don’t allow their employees to work remotely at all, Owl Labs report shows. Nevertheless, 6 in 7 employers believe hybrid teams of remote and in-office employees will be the norm in the future.

A long way from La La Land

Remote work is not perfect. Despite the benefits of hiring remote employees, to claim there is no downside is outright sticking our heads in the sand. This fact needs to be acknowledged if we are to address the issues and find a way to overcome the challenges. That being said, we must distinguish between the actual disadvantages of remote work, and the myths too many companies believe about it.

Disadvantages from the employee's point of view might include loneliness, distractions (especially when lacking a dedicated room for work at home), and lack of social interaction with colleagues. Furthermore, despite the belief that it is easier to get away with not doing much work when working from home, remote workers struggle with working longer hours when rigid working hours are no longer taken into account.

Not to mention, remote workers might feel that their on-site counterparts are looked upon more favorably when a promotion or a raise is on the line, as availability bias is taken into account.

Seventy two percent of employers prefer all of their employees to be working in the office, according to a study conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). The data points to more problems, with nearly 67 percent of managers claiming they spend more time supervising remote workers than their on-site counterparts. The negative perceptions employers have of the work-from-home trend seem unrelated to the fact that remote workers struggle with cutting down on their working hours.

The myths about remote workers include the claim that it is easy for remote workers to neglect their physical health while being sedentary and inactive, but the truth is that it's easier for them to schedule their physical activity as their days can now be more compartmentalized.

Moreover, while employers and on-site workers are more likely to believe remote workers are not hard workers and less committed to the organization, remote workers reported feeling more committed, or just as committed as their on-site peers to their company, appreciating the possibility to work from home and maintain a better work-life balance.

A positive trend

Despite the setbacks, statistics gathered from both the U.S. and UK job markets show that when given the opportunity, employees prefer to work remotely or adopt a hybrid approach to the work model. Ninety-nine percent of people, to be exact, would choose to work remotely for the rest of their life, even if it was just part-time.

With such an astounding statistic, it is inconceivable that with the COVID pandemic propelling the remote work revolution forward, there are still companies that refuse to find ways to make it work.

To bust one of the main myths about remote workers: Most remote work employees say they’re more productive when working from home, citing that despite the distractions of their home environment, 3 out of 4 people still consider their home to have fewer distractions than at the office. In terms of hiring possibilities, other than having a bigger pool of talent to choose from, most recruiters say being able to pitch a work-from-home policy helps them find high-quality talent.

While some managers question remote workers' commitment, most employees claim that having a remote work opportunity would make them less likely to leave a company. Another advantage?

Telecommuting reduces greenhouse gas emissions by an amount of 600,000 cars, and while companies can put an emphasis on lowering energy consumption, employees were found to be less motivated to conserve energy at work because they have no financial incentive to do so. At home, however, conserving energy saves money, which motivates households to turn lights off, power down computers at the end of the day, and not have ACs run all day to cool off an entire office space.

The economic downturn caught companies off-guard as they have to adjust themselves to survive and cut down on expenses. For most employees, it meant layoffs, which gave them a chance to look for new opportunities, such as companies offering remote work so as to rid themselves of commuting to work.

Despite the fact that remote work has its disadvantages, it is impossible to deny that most employees want the possibility to at least choose. Both employers and employees need to work together to find solutions that will make remote work more beneficial for both parties.

