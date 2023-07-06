ESPEC (TYO:6859) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 2,856.00

The average one-year price target for ESPEC (TYO:6859) has been revised to 2,856.00 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 2,652.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,626.00 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.04% from the latest reported closing price of 2,284.00 / share.

ESPEC Maintains 2.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.85%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESPEC. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6859 is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 204K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 137K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6859 by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 116K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6859 by 4.58% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 82K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.