ESP Stock Down 13% Despite Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Margin Gains

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP have declined 12.8% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 2% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 2.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 2% decrease.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Espey reported net income of 99 cents per share, up from 71 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales decreased 10.8% to $12.1 million from $13.6 million a year earlier.

Despite the top-line decline, net income rose 47% to $2.8 million compared with $1.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Margin Expansion Offsets Revenue Pressure

Gross profit for the quarter climbed to $4.2 million from $3.2 million in the prior-year period, lifting gross margin to 34.7% from 23.2%. Management attributed the stronger profitability primarily to product mix, labor efficiencies and process improvements, partially offset by higher-than-anticipated costs on certain fixed-price engineering contracts.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were essentially flat year over year at $1.1 million in the quarter. Higher ESOP contributions, salaries and professional services contributed to the increase, partly offset by lower stock option expense and certain other costs.

Interest income also provided a boost. Other income increased to $0.4 million in the quarter from $0.3 million a year earlier, reflecting higher interest earned on cash and investment balances.

Backlog and Orders

Espey reported a total backlog of $134.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $120.1 million a year earlier. Approximately $88.8 million of the current backlog is tied to three significant customers. The company expects at least $26.8 million of this backlog to be filled during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026.

New orders in the first six months of fiscal 2026 totaled about $16.3 million, down from $46.9 million in the prior-year period, which had included two significant multi-year awards. Management indicated that fiscal 2026 new orders are expected to be lower than those received in fiscal 2025.

Management Outlook

Management expects higher revenues in fiscal 2026 compared with fiscal 2025, driven by orders already in backlog. Although first-half fiscal 2026 sales were lighter than the prior year, leadership anticipates stable performance for the remainder of the year and believes full-year net income will approximate fiscal 2025 levels.

The company also cited ongoing inflationary pressures, tariffs and potential supply chain or labor constraints as risks, though it does not expect a material impact on fiscal 2026 operating income based on current conditions.

Liquidity and Capital Position

Working capital stood at approximately $48.9 million at Dec. 31, 2025, up from $40.2 million a year earlier. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $17.8 million at quarter-end. Operating cash flow for the six months was $2.9 million, compared with $6.8 million in the prior-year period, with the decline largely tied to inventory builds and working capital changes.

Other Developments

During the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, Espey received $2 million in milestone reimbursements under a previously announced $3.4 million U.S. Navy funding award supporting facility and capital equipment upgrades. The company expects to complete the related work by the end of fiscal 2026 and must invest approximately 15% of its own funds beyond the grant amount to receive full reimbursement.

