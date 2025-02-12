$ESOA stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESOA stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,335,928 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ESOA:
$ESOA Insider Trading Activity
$ESOA insiders have traded $ESOA stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARSHALL T REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 203,930 shares for an estimated $2,275,736.
- JACK M REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $517,500.
- SAMUEL G KAPOURALES sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $505,000
- FRANK S LUCENTE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 38,990 shares for an estimated $420,302.
- JOSEPH L WILLIAMS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,600
$ESOA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $ESOA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 104,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,317,742
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 88,318 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $839,021
- THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC. removed 84,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,064,497
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 80,878 shares (+46.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,020,680
- VERDENCE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 65,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $820,653
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 57,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $731,051
- CITIGROUP INC added 56,211 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $534,004
