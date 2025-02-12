$ESOA stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESOA stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,335,928 of trading volume.

$ESOA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ESOA:

$ESOA insiders have traded $ESOA stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARSHALL T REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 203,930 shares for an estimated $2,275,736 .

. JACK M REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $517,500 .

. SAMUEL G KAPOURALES sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $505,000

FRANK S LUCENTE has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 38,990 shares for an estimated $420,302 .

. JOSEPH L WILLIAMS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,600

$ESOA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $ESOA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

