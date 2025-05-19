$ESOA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESOA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,564,909 of trading volume.

$ESOA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ESOA:

$ESOA insiders have traded $ESOA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARSHALL T REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 53,930 shares for an estimated $879,938 .

. MARK PRINCE purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $230,160

FRANK S LUCENTE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500

$ESOA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $ESOA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

