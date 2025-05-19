$ESOA stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESOA stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,564,909 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ESOA:
$ESOA Insider Trading Activity
$ESOA insiders have traded $ESOA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARSHALL T REYNOLDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 53,930 shares for an estimated $879,938.
- MARK PRINCE purchased 21,000 shares for an estimated $230,160
- FRANK S LUCENTE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $87,500
$ESOA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $ESOA stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 223,444 shares (+984.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,111,545
- WEXFORD CAPITAL LP added 220,293 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,081,768
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 135,937 shares (-32.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,284,604
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 132,976 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,256,623
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 126,058 shares (+258.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,191,248
- B. RILEY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. added 96,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,217,830
- THOMPSON DAVIS & CO., INC. removed 84,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,064,497
