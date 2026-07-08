ESNT Stock Tracks Key Housing and Reinsurance Trends in 2026

Essent Group Ltd. ESNT sits at the center of several trends shaping housing-credit financials in 2026.



The stock reflects a market where mortgage activity is still constrained, but established books, capital strength, investment income and diversification are keeping the earnings story from turning one-dimensional.

Essent Shows the New Housing Reality

Higher borrowing costs and affordability pressure continue to cap purchase and refinance activity. That keeps mortgage origination volumes subdued and limits the near-term growth runway for mortgage insurance and title operations.



The offset is that private mortgage insurance demand remains resilient, supported by healthy credit quality and disciplined underwriting. That makes the trend more push-pull than downturn. Peers such as Radian Group Inc. RDN and NMI Holdings Inc. NMIH are useful reference points because they also operate in the mortgage insurance ecosystem and are exposed to the same housing-cycle debate.

ESNT Benefits From High Persistency

Persistency has become one of the most important features of Essent’s current earnings profile. The company reported persistency of 84.7% in the first quarter of 2026.



That strength is helped by nearly half of the in-force book carrying note rates at or below 5.5%. Borrowers with lower-rate loans have less incentive to refinance, which keeps policies in force and helps sustain premium stability when new originations are not accelerating.

Essent Expands Beyond Mortgage Risk

Essent Reinsurance is moving beyond mortgage credit risk into non-mortgage property and casualty reinsurance. For 2026, management expects about $120 million of Lloyd’s written premium and roughly $200 million from a Specialty & Casualty quota share.



The near-term earnings effect is expected to be immaterial, so investors should not treat this as an immediate profit driver. It still matters because it broadens future earnings options. Title operations, run through Essent Title and agent networks, add another adjacent platform that could benefit when origination activity improves.



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ESNT Also Reflects Credit Normalization

The less favorable trend is credit normalization. Essent’s default rate rose from 2.12% in the second quarter of 2025 to 2.54% in the first quarter of 2026.



Ending default inventory increased from 17,255 in the third quarter of 2025 to 20,332 in the first quarter of 2026. Loss reserves also climbed to $486 million from $447 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Management views the move as seasoning-driven rather than acute credit stress, but it still pressures margin expectations.

Why Investment Income Matters for Essent

Investment income is increasingly relevant while mortgage growth remains capped. In the first quarter of 2026, new-money yields on the core portfolio were nearly 5%, while the aggregate portfolio yield was 4.2%.



Essent also expects mid-teen returns over the next few years on other invested assets deployed in the first quarter. That does not replace the mortgage insurance engine, but it helps support earnings when housing volumes and reinsurance opportunities are uneven.

How ESNT’s Ratings Fit These Trends

The bottom line is that ESNT looks like a trend-adapting operator rather than a high-acceleration growth story. Capital protection, persistency and investment income support the setup, while affordability, rates and rising reserves keep the case balanced.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which offers a constructive short-term signal tied to estimate trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores are more uneven, with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D. That mix points to valuation as the strongest support, not broad-based growth or momentum strength.

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Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.