ESNT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.12, changing hands as high as $43.83 per share. Essent Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESNT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.525 per share, with $50.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.08.

