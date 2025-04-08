ESN/CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS Upgrades Bénéteau (LSE:0K8N)

Fintel reports that on April 1, 2025, ESN/CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS upgraded their outlook for Bénéteau (LSE:0K8N) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.42% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bénéteau is 12.20 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.14 GBX to a high of 15.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 65.42% from its latest reported closing price of 7.38 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bénéteau is 1,786MM, an increase of 72.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bénéteau. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K8N is 0.11%, an increase of 4.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.31% to 5,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,336K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing an increase of 26.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K8N by 22.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 507K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 304K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8N by 6.11% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 269K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8N by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 209K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K8N by 13.26% over the last quarter.

