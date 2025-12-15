ESN/CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS Maintains Trigano (TGNOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, ESN/CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS maintained coverage of Trigano (OTCPK:TGNOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.43% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trigano is $192.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $147.70 to a high of $239.92. The average price target represents an increase of 42.43% from its latest reported closing price of $135.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trigano is 3,640MM, a decrease of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trigano. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGNOF is 0.05%, an increase of 16.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 115K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGNOF by 36.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGNOF by 39.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGNOF by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 46K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

