ESN/CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS Maintains Nexans (NXPRF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, ESN/CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS maintained coverage of Nexans (OTCPK:NXPRF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.36% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nexans is $134.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.34 to a high of $162.11. The average price target represents an increase of 24.36% from its latest reported closing price of $108.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nexans is 7,150MM, a decrease of 20.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexans. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPRF is 0.12%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPRF by 18.86% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 71.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPRF by 24.75% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

