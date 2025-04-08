ESN/BANCA AKROS Upgrades Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock (DB:TQIR)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, ESN/BANCA AKROS upgraded their outlook for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock (DB:TQIR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.12% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock is 0,37 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 0,23 € to a high of 0,48 €. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from its latest reported closing price of 0,34 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock is 16,521MM, an increase of 14.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TQIR is 0.01%, an increase of 46.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.70% to 198,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65,133K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,386K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQIR by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39,818K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,297K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQIR by 3.47% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 24,760K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,316K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQIR by 0.61% over the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 12,105K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,754K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQIR by 0.28% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 9,513K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,260K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TQIR by 9.91% over the last quarter.

