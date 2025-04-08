ESN/BANCA AKROS Upgrades Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (TIIAY)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, ESN/BANCA AKROS upgraded their outlook for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:TIIAY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.83% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $3.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.33 to a high of $3.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.83% from its latest reported closing price of $2.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 16,331MM, an increase of 12.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIIAY is 0.00%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.38% to 302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 179K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFALX - Large Cap International Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 31.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIIAY by 50.93% over the last quarter.

