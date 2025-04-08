ESN/BANCA AKROS Upgrades Telecom Italia S.p.A. (BIT:TIT)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, ESN/BANCA AKROS upgraded their outlook for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (BIT:TIT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.92% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telecom Italia S.p.A. is €0.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of €0.27 to a high of €0.46. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from its latest reported closing price of €0.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telecom Italia S.p.A. is 16,213MM, an increase of 11.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. Maintains 6.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 6.67%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telecom Italia S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIT is 0.05%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 994,575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 141,800K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,106K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 7.97% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 97,334K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 88,534K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,683K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 0.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 61,924K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,442K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 6.99% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 42,545K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,544K shares , representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIT by 1.15% over the last quarter.

