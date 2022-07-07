ESM's Regling: No immediate threat to debt sustainability in euro zone

ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) - The head of the euro zone's bailout fund said on Thursday that despite "turbulence" in the markets due to the war in Ukraine there was no immediate threat to debt sustainability to any euro area country.

Euro zone borrowing costs were rising on Thursday amid fears that higher interest rates to cope with record high inflation will choke economic growth.

"Despite all that, I do not see any immediate threat to debt sustainability to any euro area member state at the moment," Klaus Regling, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, told a conference in Athens.

He added that the war in Ukraine and rising energy and commodity prices were putting a massive strain on the economy and consumers but said the euro zone was fundamentally more resilient now than it was a decade ago.

"There are no major macroeconomic problems in the euro area today, no massive imbalances that triggered the euro crisis 12 years ago," he said.

"We don't have fundamental problems in the countries in terms of competitiveness, trade deficits or weak banking systems."

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

