ESML Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.93, changing hands as high as $34.03 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ESML's low point in its 52 week range is $30.1828 per share, with $40.1904 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.02.
Also see: Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
Institutional Holders of MPB
SDS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.