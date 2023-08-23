News & Insights

US Markets
X

Esmark to not bid for U.S. Steel

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 23, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2 and 3

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Privately held steel company Esmark said on Wednesday it would not participate in the purchase process for U.S. Steel Corp X.N and respect the position of the United Steel Workers (USW) union, which is supporting Cleveland-Cliffs'CLF.Noffer.

Last week, Esmark made an offer to buy U.S. Steel for $35 per share, or an equity value of $7.8 billion.

Esmark's exit leaves Arcelor-Mittal MT.LU as the only known potential challenger to Cleveland-Cliffs, which went public with its bid for U.S. Steel earlier in August.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X
CLF
MT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.