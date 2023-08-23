Esmark to not bid for U.S. Steel

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Esmark Inc will not participate in the purchase process for U.S. Steel Corp X.N and respects the position of the United Steel Workers (USW) union, which is supporting Cleveland-Cliff’s CLF.N offer, the privately held company said on Wednesday.

