ESM grants Greece waiver for early payment of final IMF loan tranches

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) said on Monday it agreed to allow Greece to pay off the final tranches of bailout loans owed to the International Monetary Fund early, along with a small part of bilateral loans from its euro zone partners.

The country has received three international bailouts from the euro zone and the IMF worth 280 billion euros since 2010. It emerged from its latest bailout in August, 2018 and has relied on the debt markets to cover its borrowing needs since.

After previous early repayments to the IMF, it now only owes 1.9 billion euros in loans due by 2024, the last batch of a total of 28 billion euros the Washington-based Fund provided between 2010 and 2014.

The ESM has accepted to allow Greece to pay back the IMF without a proportional early reimbursement of its loans to EU authorities, which would have been required if no waiver was granted.

"The full early repayment of Greece's outstanding IMF loans, as well as the prepayment of a portion of its GLF loans, sends a positive signal to markets about Greece's financing position," said ESM Managing Director and EFSF CEO Klaus Regling.

"It will also have a positive impact on Greece's public debt profile and will generate some savings for the Greek budget," he added.

The ESM and the EFSF hold around half of Greece's public debt.

