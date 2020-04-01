ESLT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/3/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/20, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.44, payable on 4/20/20. As a percentage of ESLT's recent stock price of $124.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESLT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESLT's low point in its 52 week range is $110 per share, with $167.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.61.

In Wednesday trading, Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.

