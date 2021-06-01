ESLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.53, changing hands as low as $129.78 per share. Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESLT's low point in its 52 week range is $110.6901 per share, with $151.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.