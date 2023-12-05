ESLOY or LMAT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Products stocks are likely familiar with EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (ESLOY) and LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while LeMaitre Vascular has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that ESLOY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

ESLOY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27.09, while LMAT has a forward P/E of 40.84. We also note that ESLOY has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. LMAT currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03.

Another notable valuation metric for ESLOY is its P/B ratio of 2.09. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LMAT has a P/B of 4.21.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ESLOY's Value grade of B and LMAT's Value grade of D.

ESLOY stands above LMAT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ESLOY is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

