World Markets

Eskom bonds rise after South African Treasury says will take on part of company's debt

Contributor
Rachel Savage Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Eskom's dollar-denominated bonds rose 2-2.6 cents in the dollar on Wednesday, after South Africa's Treasury said the government would take on part of the struggling state-owned power utility's $22 billion debt.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eskom's dollar-denominated bonds rose 2-2.6 cents in the dollar on Wednesday, after South Africa's Treasury said the government would take on part of the struggling state-owned power utility's $22 billion debt.

The National Treasury said in its mid-term budget that it could take on between a third and two-thirds of the local debt of the utility, which is mired in financial crisis and record electricity outages, but it did not commit to specific details or a timeframe.

Eskom's 2028 dollar-denominated bond XS1864522757=TE rose the most, according to Tradeweb data, climbing 2.648 cents to 86.977 cents in the dollar, its highest price for a month.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage, Editing by Marc Jones)

((Rachel.Savage@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular