Eskimo Pie Ice Cream Renamed As Edy's Pie

(RTTNews) - Eskimo Pie ice cream bar has changed its name after more than three months since its parent Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream acknowledged that the name is derogatory. The popular ice cream will now be known as Edy's Pie as a tribute to one of the company's founders, Joseph Edy.

Dreyer's, whose parent Froneri is partly owned by Swiss food major Nestlé, announced that the chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar with new name and image will come in early 2021. The company has paused the production of the Eskimo Pie until the introduction of the new brand.

In June, the company had announced its plan to rename Eskimo Pie brand, which has been in use for nearly a century, stating that it was offensive toward native arctic communities.

The name Eskimo, which is referred to Inuit and Yupik people, is considered derogatory in many places as it was given by non-Inuit people and it meant eater of raw meat.

Dreyer's' decision was in line with various other brands who decided to change their ages old brand names and logos that had racist connections, including Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's, and Mrs. Butterworth's.

The companies then took the decision to remove racial imagery from their brands as a solution on racial equality in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests following the merciless police killing of African American George Floyd.

Uncle Ben's, owned by Mars Inc., recently said it was changing its name to Ben's Original. Cream of Wheat's parent company, B&G Foods, said the Black chef would be taken out of boxes of the cereal.

