Esken (LON:ESKN) Price Target Increased by 40.74% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Esken (LON:ESKN) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 40.74% from the prior estimate of 13.77 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 284.91% from the latest reported closing price of 5.04 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,707K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 829K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 202K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 136K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 118K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Esken regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.