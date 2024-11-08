Esidium Group’s Reduced Stake in Adisyn Ltd

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.
Esidium Group Pty Ltd has ceased to be a substantial holder in Adisyn Ltd following a share placement that diluted its holdings by over 14 million shares. This change reflects a shift in ownership dynamics that could impact investor sentiment around Adisyn Ltd. Market participants will be keen to understand the implications of such large-scale share adjustments.
