Esidium Group’s Holding in Adisyn Diluted

May 27, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Esidium Group Pty Ltd has reported a change in its substantial holding in Adisyn Ltd, with its voting power decreasing from 9.33% to 8.05% due to a dilution event from a share issue on May 16, 2024. The detailed changes in interests were last notified on December 1, 2023, and since then, no new associates have been reported.

