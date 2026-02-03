ESI Wraps Up Micromax Acquisition, Boosts Electronics Portfolio

Element Solutions Inc. ESI has completed its previously announced acquisition of Micromax, strengthening its position to build an industry-leading Electronics portfolio. Micromax has been showing a strong high-single-digit organic revenue growth in 2025, which is expected to benefit ESI’s already robust performance.

The leading global specialty chemical technology company funded the acquisition of Micromax through a $450 million add-on to ESI’s existing senior secured term loan B due in 2030, which closed with the acquisition. In addition, the company also entered a new five-year $500 million revolving credit facility, extending its maturity to 2031 and upsizing its revolving credit line by $125 million. By completing the Micromax acquisition, ESI will benefit from newer growth opportunities and spearhead the global electronics chemicals market.

Previously, ESI had also completed the acquisition of EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, further adding higher value and differentiated offerings in specialty and rare gases, along with advanced materials. Following the transaction, EFC is operating as a standalone business unit within the company’s newly renamed “Specialties Segment,” formerly the “Industrial & Specialty Segment.” The newly formed segment will be focused on niche, high-value markets with demanding customer qualification requirements and an emphasis on value-added technical service.

ESI stock has gained 16.7% over the past year against the industry’s 1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ESI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CDE and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, indicating a rise of 355.56% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the remaining two, with an average surprise of 106.61%. CDE’s shares have soared 193.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2025 loss is pinned at $1 per share, indicating a 57.26% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 99.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have skyrocketed 601.5% over the past year.

