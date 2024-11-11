ESI S.p.A. Secures Photovoltaic Restoration Contract

ESI S.p.A. (IT:ESIGM) has released an update.

ESI S.p.A. has secured a new contract worth 1.17 million euros for the restoration of a 9.14 MWp photovoltaic plant in Piedmont, boosting its order backlog to approximately 51.66 million euros. This project aims to replace components damaged by a weather event, ensuring sustainable energy production. The contract underscores ESI’s expertise in the renewable energy sector and strengthens its relationship with the client.

