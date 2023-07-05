ESI Group (EPA:ESI) Price Target Increased by 34.95% to 99.45

The average one-year price target for ESI Group (EPA:ESI) has been revised to 99.45 / share. This is an increase of 34.95% from the prior estimate of 73.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.58% from the latest reported closing price of 147.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESI Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.79%, an increase of 21.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.41% to 116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 65K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 46.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 75.65% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 1.36% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 4.62% over the last quarter.

BICKX - Baillie Gifford International Smaller Companies Fund Class K holds 4K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - Multimanager Technology Portfolio Class IA holds 3K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.