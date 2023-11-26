ESI Group (EPA:ESI) Price Target Increased by 31.91% to 158.10

The average one-year price target for ESI Group (EPA:ESI) has been revised to 158.10 / share. This is an increase of 31.91% from the prior estimate of 119.85 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156.55 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of 153.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESI Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 214.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESI is 0.48%, a decrease of 58.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.65% to 173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 78K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 70.27% over the last quarter.

ARBFX - ARBITRAGE FUND Class R holds 37K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESI by 83.81% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Mergers & Acquisitions Portfolio Class IA holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Gdl Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

