ESI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.41 per share. Element Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.36 per share, with $21.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.37.

