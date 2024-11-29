News & Insights

Stocks

Eshallgo Inc Offers Convertible Debenture with Flexible Terms

November 29, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Eshallgo Inc Class A (EHGO) has released an update.

Eshallgo Inc has issued a convertible debenture with a principal amount due by November 28, 2025, and an interest rate of 5% annually, which could rise to 18% upon default. The company offers monthly payments upon certain events and retains the option for early redemption with specific conditions. Investors should note the debenture’s reliance on exemptions from registration under the Securities Act.

