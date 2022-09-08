ESGs getting in on the activism

ESGs? So called Active driven agendas? Two peas in a pod? Um, yep; that is, if you ask Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, according to foxnews.com.

Rokita contended that state law places a roadblock in the ability of ESG to impact investments by state government employee pension funds. He furthermore states that BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment funds, potentially has “run afoul: of state and federal antitrust laws. How? By leveraging ESG in its investments decisions. The company also promotes its "firm-wide commitment to integrate ESG."

He argued that the Indiana Public Retirement System is required to invest the pensions of citizens "with care, skill, prudence and diligence," in an advisory opinion late last month. He also went on to allege that since ESG investments stem from political instead of financial interests, it’s a legal no no for the INPRS to make investments with ESG guidelines in mind.

Looking ahead to future ESSH campaigns, boards would be savvy to expect a settlement – or for activists to prevail – and not withdraw or a failed activist initiative, based on research from diligent.com.

While there was a drop off in the volume of activism activity between 2020 and last year, 13% of the campaigns last year struck gold. In 2020, it stood at 11%. It was indicative of a shift in corporate commitments to ESG, the site continued.

