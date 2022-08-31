ESGs capture public eye

No, it seems the investment industry isn’t singularly focused on, well, the old bank account. Turns out that over the past few years, environmental, social, and governance or ESGs infiltrated and lassoed the conscious of the country – including the investment landscape, according to loma.org.

Of the $51.4 trillion assets professionally managed in the U.S. as 2019 wound down, $17.1 trillion represented sustainable investing assets, estimated The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible investment.

ESG 1.0 was marked by a top down approach to the implementation of ESG policies, according to forbes.com. Those policies don’t include a method by which to quantifiably gauge their effect. Those companies boasting a desire to satisfy consumer interests or taking a run at reversing public perception could forward their initiatives stemming from ESG with few methods available through which to fact check.

Investors see that one of the foremost challenges of the decade encompasses resolving the climate crisis, the site continued. From 2020 to 2021, the ESG experienced a doubling in funds – a trend expected to extend into the future. ESG assets will tip $30 trillion by 203, according to predictions in a report from Broadridge Financial Solutions.

