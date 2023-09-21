ESGR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd (Symbol: ESGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $242.82, changing hands as low as $241.55 per share. Enstar Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGR's low point in its 52 week range is $169.04 per share, with $271.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $242.33.

