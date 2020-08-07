ESGR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd (Symbol: ESGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $174.92, changing hands as high as $176.11 per share. Enstar Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGR's low point in its 52 week range is $94.58 per share, with $213.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $174.79.

