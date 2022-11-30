ESGR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enstar Group Ltd (Symbol: ESGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $218.74, changing hands as high as $219.84 per share. Enstar Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGR's low point in its 52 week range is $169.04 per share, with $286.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $217.99.

